Come for Santa Claus, stay for the music.

Santa will be coming to town during Boothbay Harbor’s Holiday Lights Weekend, but in the evenings after Santa has returned to the North Pole, two equally merry guys and their bands will be playing at the historic Opera House in celebration of the season. Pat Colwell and his band bring a Motown Christmas to town Friday, Dec. 6, and award-winning singer-songwriter Don Campbell and his band will take to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Colwell and the Soul Sensations will kick off the holiday season in Boothbay Harbor with a must-see concert event. The Soul Sensations are Maine’s No. 1 Motown/Memphis soul revue and the group will be celebrating with soulful versions of classic carols by The Temptations, Booker T and the MGs, the Supremes, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin. Come sing along, come dance in the aisles — the holiday season has begun at the decked out Opera House. Advance tickets are $20, regular tickets are $25.

Campbell and his band celebrate 30-plus years of songs, stories and music this season. His original music earned him the Grand Prize at the True Value Country Showdown at the Grand Ole Opry, and he’s a six-time winner of “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter” title, as well as a Top 10 Finalist in the 2020 International Acoustic Music Awards. He was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021. Few performers embrace the holiday season more than Campbell — join the band to listen to seasonal favorites and originals. Advance tickets $25, regular tickets $30.

Both performances begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Advance discounted tickets are available only directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regular tickets are available online from boothbayoperahouse.com. Ticket buyers are reminded not to purchase online tickets from any other source due to the rising incidence of fraudulent online ticket sales.

