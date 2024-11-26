BRUNSWICK – Arlene Judith “Judy” (Wade) Husman, 83, died peacefully Wednesday November 20, 2024. She is remembered for always supporting others and for making positive impacts whether through her travels, gardening, or being a good neighbor.﻿

Judy was an elementary educator who loved science. Known for her scholarship, Judy was named one of 1962’s “Who’s Who among students at American Universities.” She traveled internationally through the 60s and taught American children living at military instillations. She met her future husband in Okinawa Japan and they built a family of six children, eventually settling in Brunswick in 1978.

﻿Judy was predeceased by her parents Edna (Wold) Wade and Fred Wade, and her brother Ben Wade of Portland, OR, her husband Donald and sons Christopher and Ken of Brunswick.

She is survived and so missed by her children David (Topsham), Beth (Virginia), Steven (Saco) and Jennifer (Brunswick), nieces and nephew Kelly (Lisbon Falls), Rick (Oregon), and Corrie (Lisbon Falls) Wade, and grandchildren Vikki, Lisa, Lauren, Donald, Joshua, and Dakota, and many extended family members. ﻿

Visiting hours as well as a small memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.﻿

To share caring memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Judy’s online memorial.

