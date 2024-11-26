The Portland Winter Farmers’ Market kicks off Saturday, Dec. 7 with more farmer vendors than ever, according to organizers.
Wednesday is the last day for the 2024 outdoor Portland Farmers’ Market. The indoor winter market, at 631 Stevens Ave. in the Stevens Square Community Center (the old Catherine McAuley High School), runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April 12. There are 25 vendors this year.
Assistant Market Manager Doug Donahue, of Balfour Farm in Pittsfield, said the 2024/2025 winter market features about five more farmer vendors than it did last year. “We’ve been trying to add farms all along, but we needed to find the right fit. The new farms this year had products to offer that the market didn’t already have,” Donahue said, mentioning goat cheese from Worth the Wait Farm in Denmark.
The winter market will feature an array of products, including seasonal produce; beef, pork, chicken and lamb; oysters; bread and baked goods; cheeses, yogurt, milk and eggs; jams, jellies and pickles; as well as honey and maple syrup.
“You can pretty much do your entire grocery shopping there,” Donahue said.
The winter market has drawn more customers each year since it’s been held at the Stevens Square Community Center, according to Donahue. “It’s becoming more and more popular as word gets out,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.