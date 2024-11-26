The 2024 fall sports season was a triumphant one, featuring countless memorable games and a lot of hardware at the end, and it also included top-notch performances from many familiar names.

Scarborough produced plenty of postseason all-stars and here’s a recap:

Football

On the gridiron, in Class A South, the first-team offense included Scarborough lineman Cole Tomuschat.

Second-teamers included Scarborough wide receiver Kingston Griffiths.

Scarborough’s Tyler Holland qualified for the All-Academic team.

Boys’ soccer

In the SMAA, the boys’ soccer first-team featured back Matt Fallona and forward Cooper Mallar of Class A South champion Scarborough.

Scarborough back Finn Coburn and midfielder Ibrahim Jabril made the second-team.

Scarborough back Carter Blanche and midfielders Matt Booth and Santana Diaz were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Jacob Lavigne and Brayden McDonald qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Cooper Mallar played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South won, 3-2.

The Class A South regional all-star team featured Scarborough’s Cooper Mallar.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Girls’ soccer

The SMAA girls’ soccer first-team included Scarborough forward Delia Fravert and back Emma Blanchette.

Scarborough midfielders Grace Carlista and Maya Taylor and goalkeeper Sophia Rinaldi were second-team selections.

Scarborough back Shay Charsky and forward Emmie Flaker were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Emma Blanchette was named SMAA co-Defender of the Year, along with Bailey Hatch of Gorham.

Scarborough’s Josie Duncan was named SMAA Rookie of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Caroline Benson, Emma Blanchette, Ava Carpenter, Amelia Caruso, Emerson Flaker, Delia Fravert, Elana Jenkins and Megan Rumelhart.

Scarborough’s Delia Fravert and Sophia Rinaldi played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South prevailed, 6-1.

The Class A South regional all-star team featured Scarborough’s Delia Fravert and Sophia Rinaldi.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s Sabrina Ocampo made the SMAA field hockey first-team.

The second-team included Scarborough’s Laine Niles.

Honorable mentions included Scarborough’s Ruby Weidner.

The SMAA All-Rookie team featured Scarborough’s Cassie Niles.

Scarborough’s Hailey French qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Sabrina Ocampo was named to the All-State team.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s Olivia Ingream made the SMAA volleyball first-team.

Scarborough’s Madison Clements was a second-team selection.

Scarborough’s Natalie Moynihan was an honorable mention.

Scarborough’s Allison Canatsey, Olivia Ingream and Evelyn Winslow qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Boys’ cross country

Scarborough’s boys’ cross country team won the Class A state title in dramatic fashion and placed Ethan Keller on the SMAA all-star first-team.

Scarborough’s Atticus Merriam and Baxter Merriam made the second-team.

Scarborough’s Nicholas Koziell was an honorable mention.

Scarborough’s Samuel Assia, Vincent Caruso, Landen Springer and Ethan Stockwell qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Atticus Merriam was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State first-team.

Scarborough’s Ethan Keller was a second-team All-State selection.

Girls’ cross country

On the girls’ side, Scarborough’s Laurel Driscoll made the SMAA first-team.

Scarborough’s Emma Duest was an honorable mention selection.

Scarborough’s Rowan Driscoll qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Laurel Driscoll was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State first-team.

Golf

Scarborough’s golf team won the Class A state golf title back in October, with Marc Twombly sharing the individual crown with Greely’s Joe Hansen.

Twombly made the SMAA Northern Division all-star team.

Scarborough’s Keenan Buteau, Nic Harmon and Erik Swenson made the second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic squad included Scarborough’s Camden Zsiga.

