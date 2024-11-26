Splash pads dominated the conversation at a recent meeting of the Friends of the Cornelia Warren Recreation Area in Westbrook.

The city is considering what, if any, recreational water amenities it should provide, including whether to install a splash pad for recreational use, or build a new pool to replace one that was closed a few years ago. On Nov. 20, people gathered to hear about the experiences other communities have had with splash pads, including Portland and Saco.

Saco’s experience drew interest because its splash pad was created by the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club without using taxpayer money. The club led a donation drive and now has a splash pad under construction with a ribbon cutting set for spring.

Phil Spiller, founder of the recently formed Friends group, organized the event, which was attended by Westbrook city officials. Spiller advocates for increased recreational activities at the city-owned Warren area off Main Street. This project is not just about a splash pad or pool, Spiller said.

Deborah Shangraw, a Friends member, hopes to formulate a plan without burdening Westbrook taxpayers. Components of the group’s recreation plan includes music, art and security. A splash pad where kids can cool off and have fun on hot summer days likely would be part of the Friends’ plans.

Improvements at the Warren area in recent years have included basketball courts, lights and paved parking. “I’m very passionate about this area,” Shangraw said. “This is a long-term project.”

In a next step, Spiller hopes to make a presentation to the city’s Recreation and Conservation Commission in addition to the City Council.

An outdoor pool fell into disrepair at the Warren site and the city removed it a few years ago. The city recently revealed results of its survey about adding a possible outdoor swimming pool somewhere in the city and the Warren area has been cited as one of the three preferred locations. The city survey with 632 respondents preferred a pool costing $5 million.

Brenda Pollock, past president of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary, told the meeting last week their splash pad equipment cost $72,000 and excavation will run between $50,000 and $100,000 and no taxpayer money will be used. “It takes a community to build a project like this,” said Pollock, who was impressed with one she recently saw in Montreal, Canada.

“We need to invest in our children,” Pollock said.

The City Council will weigh all public input before making any decision about a recreational water amenity.

Spiller hopes an ongoing Friends survey with about 500 respondents so far will be an additional tool the Westbrook City Council will consider to determine whether it wants a pool or splash pad and at what location.

Spiller, who said the Friends group is in its infancy, envisions the Westbrook-Gorham Rotary teaming up with the Warren Friends to produce a splash pad without an investment of the city’s taxpayers.

