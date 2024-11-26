AUGUSTA — A Waterville man who killed his co-worker just after last Christmas was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison.

Spridal Hubiak, 21, admitted to killing Angela Bragg, 52, also of Waterville, at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville on Dec. 27, 2023, pleading guilty in October to a charge of murder for the December 2023 killing as part of a plea deal that avoids a life sentence in prison.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison by Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy.

A plea agreement was in place in which Hubiak would not be sentenced to life in prison, but could be sentenced to any term of years, with a minimum sentence of 25 years.

Nearly 20 family and friends of Bragg attended Hubiak’s sentencing. Bragg’s daughters Caitlyn and Kayla Bragg spoke through tears of the loss of their mother, their best friend who regularly helped them raise their own families and who treated Hubiak like part of her family.

Caitlyn Bragg said her son calls her at night, when she’s at work, terrified that something might happen to her, like what happened to his grandmother. She said her children suffer from PTSD and anxiety due to Hubiak’s selfish, senseless actions.

She said Hubiak killed the one person in his life who truly cared about him. She said it is horrifying Hubiak paced behind her mother for 8 minutes, before viciously murdering her and leaving her to die.

“You stole not just a life but a bond, a beacon of hope, and the future of her loved ones,” Caitlyn Bragg said.

Hubiak did not appear to turn to face Bragg’s family when they spoke in court, instead facing straight ahead, unmoving. He declined to speak in court when given the opportunity by Justice Murphy.

Prosecutor Lisa Bogue, an assistant attorney general, argued for the 65-year sentence. She said from Hubiak’s writings, and the cache of weapons and other items found with him when he was arrested — including guns, knives, a sledgehammer, rubber gloves and a tarp — it indicated he intended to kill others, too.

Bogue said Bragg had taken Hubiak under her wing and treated him like family, sharing food with him, and looking out for him. She said he manipulated her, keeping a list of information about her, including her birthday and her favorite things, in his cellphone, and bought her numerous scratch tickets, all part of an effort to gain her trust so he could later kill her.

She said Hubiak killed Bragg only for the thrill of it. She said after Hubiak stabbed her, Bragg continued to suffer, and she could be heard breathing for several minutes, including while he dragged her body to a different room at Damon’s.

Stephen Smith, one of Hubiak’s two lawyers, argued for a shorter sentence, describing the state’s 65-year recommendation as “a de facto life sentence” for Hubiak, as he wouldn’t be released from prison until he was 86. He noted the national life expectancy is 77 years and the national life expectancy in the prison system is 64 years.

He said such a sentence amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, in violation of the Constitution. And that the state’s recommendation of 65 years was not in line with the plea agreement specifying he would not get a life sentence.

“Spridal did unspeakable things here,” Smith said. “And his ultimate judgement, I suppose, will be between him and God.”

He argued that Hubiak should be given a chance for redemption, especially considering his young age, suggesting a 43-year sentence would be a long sentence and keep him in prison until he was 64 years old.

“A de facto life sentence does not allow for the redemption of Spridal,” Smith said. “Forty-three years is a long time, a sentence that absolutely recognizes the severity of what Spridal did. Yet still holds out hope for Spridal’s redemption and (shows) that we, as a society, can see people in prison as worthy of hope.”

Murphy, in setting Hubiak’s sentence, said it was “a premeditated, unprovoked, crime” that remains inexplicable and had a profound impact on Bragg’s family. And, she said, Hubiak presents a threat to public safety.

“Mr. Hubiak as he demonstrated, during and after this killing, is a thoroughly and uniquely dangerous person,” Murphy said.

She said mitigating factors included his young age, that he took responsibility for the crime early in the court process, and has no criminal history.

Kayla Bragg said her mother had plans to buy a house — working at Damon’s was only a stepping stone to bigger things.

“She was too good of a person for what was done to her,” Kayla Bragg said. “I’d give anything to see her again, to see her laugh and smile. I love you, Mom, always.”

Hubiak, according to Bogue, is seen on video footage from Damon’s stabbing Bragg in the neck, while she pleaded for him to stop.

The attack happened at 8:19 p.m. on the video’s time stamp, according to an affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Erin James.

“The video shows the victim, Angela Bragg, standing at the cash register with Spridal pacing back and forth behind her,” the affidavit states. “Spridal is seen with a knife in his hand. Spridal eventually grabs Angela and said ‘I’m sorry’ and began to stab her. Angela screamed ‘no’ and pleads to Spridal to stop and ‘we can fix this.’ Angela appears to pass out but can still be heard breathing. Spridal then picks up Angela and brings her to the ‘tasting room.’”

A Waterville dispatcher received a 911 call at 4:34 a.m. Dec. 28, 2023, from the store manager of Damon’s Beverage, located at 6 Jefferson St. The manager said there was blood throughout the store and a body in the tasting room.

An autopsy found that Bragg died of sharp force injuries, including to her jugular vein, and also had other wounds including to her hands and chest.

Bogue said writings by Hubiak discovered after his arrest showed he’d planned Bragg’s death, step by step. He told police he’d been thinking about doing what he did for about a month.

Hubiak wrote that he loved Bragg, that he didn’t want to kill her, but that he had killed her and he hated himself and “could kill myself right now.” Bogue said co-workers told authorities that Hubiak may have wanted to date Angela Bragg.

Video from Walmart in Waterville shows Hubiak purchasing a GPS, a blanket and a knife on Dec. 26, 2023. Police also later found in his possession a book on serial killers.

After Bragg was killed, Hubiak fled Maine. Police found him Dec. 31, sleeping in a parking lot in Flippin, Arkansas. He fled the scene, launching a chase involving Arkansas State Police and a local police department that ended with Hubiak’s vehicle crashing in a gas station parking lot.

Police said Hubiak then left the car armed with an “AR-style” rifle. A Boone County sheriff’s deputy fired at Hubiak, striking him multiple times, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. The shooting was deemed justified by a prosecuting attorney in Arkansas.

Hubiak told police when he got out of his car with his weapon he was trying “to commit suicide by cop.” He was taken to a medical facility in Springfield, Missouri, after the shooting. He was extradited to Maine in February.

He told police in Arkansas he wanted to kill Bragg, but that “Angela didn’t do anything to cause it or provoke it,” Bogue said.

Hubiak’s lawyers both previously said their client’s guilty plea was against their recommendation.

Hubiak’s guilty plea in October was the second time he pleaded guilty, with his first plea rejected in August by Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy out of concern the court had not had a mental competency examination done of Hubiak. An evaluation has since taken place and Hubiak’s plea and sentencing was allowed to continue.

