Christmas fair – Friday. Nov. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Handmade crafts.

Christmas Marketplace – Friday, Dec. 6, 2-6 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Handmade crafts, breads, baked goods, pickles and more.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Westbrook Lions will sell lunch.

Santa’s shindig – Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Buxton-Hollis Historical Society, 100 Main St., Bar Mills. Handmade ornaments, jewelry, craft items, fruit shrubs, maps, local history pamphlets, children’s grab bags, books, rummage sale items, historic prints, note cards, historic families books, and bake sale. Refreshments available.

Holiday craft and book fair – Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Stories and crafts for kids, costume jewelry sale, bake sale and raffle.

Holiday fair – Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tory Hill Meeting House, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Baked goods, candy and fudge, white elephant table, raffle and basket table, wreaths and cemetery baskets. Takeout luncheon with chili or chowder with crackers, cookie and water; pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holiday market and celebration – Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-7 p.m., Westbrook Common. Sponsored by Discover Downtown Westbrook. Hot chocolate, s’mores, local maker’s market and holiday music.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bonny Eagle Middle School, 92 Sokokis Trail, Buxton. Free admission, crafts, food, jewelry, home decor, 10-minute Christmas mini photo sessions and more. All proceeds benefit a BEMS student who needs a lifesaving seizure dog. To rent a table or for more information, contact hrhoades@bonnyeagle.org.

St. Nick’s Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Local vendors with unique crafts, gifts, treats and children’s activities. Lunch offering includes chili, chowder, hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend. Donations of toys and other essentials accepted, distributed to the community.

Holiday craft fair and bake sale – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. More than 35 vendors on two floors, handmade crafts including art and baked goods. Those interested in selling crafts should contact afton.morton@yahoo.com for registration form.

