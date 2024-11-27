Comedy
Friday 11/29
“Dark and Dirty”: 9 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 11/30
Bryan Vokey: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Wednesday 12/4
“Stiff Socks” live podcast: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$55. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 12/5
“Hallmark Christmas Unscripted”: Improv comedy inspired by Hallmark Christmas movies, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. thehillarts.me
Peter Wong; Tayler Yarish: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 12/6
Nightmares Before Christmas Charity Comedy Showcase: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $10. humanitix.com
Ongoing
“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 11/29
“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 11/30
“Foundlings and Flowerlings”: Maret Hensick and Crystal Cawley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
“Just Between Us”: Tom Hall, Thaddeus Holownia and Lissa Hunter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Sunday 12/1-Tuesday 12/31
“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Thursday 12/5-Saturday 1/25
“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Friday 12/6
Screed Mag presents “Music History Pop-Up”: 5-8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org
Through 12/7
“Homescapes | Travelscapes”: Reid and Nina Callanan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
“Energy In Flux”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 12/22
“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com
Through 12/28
“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 1/4
“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 1/11
“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Through 2/16
“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries
Film
Saturday 11/30
“Central Park” (1989): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971): Rated G, 3 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Through 12/1
“Bird” (2024): Rated R, 2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
“The Outrun” (2024): Rated R, 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 12/1
“Red Reminds Me”: HIV/AIDS awareness short films, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration encouraged. space538.org
Monday 12/2
“Christmas in Connecticut” (1945): Rated G, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946): Rated PG, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
Tuesday 12/3 & Sunday 12/7
“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Sunday, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Wednesday 12/4
“It Happened One Night” (1934): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 12/6-Sunday 12/8
“Dahomey” (2024): French with English subtitles, 2 and 6:45 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 11/29
“A Maine Celebration of Phil Lesh”: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“Rock This Town; Rockabilly Riot”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Saturday 11/30
David Rovics: Benefits Peace Action Maine and Maine Veterans for Peace, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. thehillarts.me
Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Model Airplanes Funksgiving: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Windborne’s “Music of Midwinter”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rogometrics: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 12/1
Spencer and the Walrus presents “Beatles Night”: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26 advance Friday/Saturday, $31 at door. $21 advance Sunday, $26 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Sunday 12/1
Mr. Sun plays “Ellington’s Nutcracker”: 6 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $40 advance, $50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wednesday 12/4
Eric Slick: 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Joe P.; Anna Shoemaker: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 12/5
Brandon Li: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, registration required. porttix.com
Palaver Strings’ “Beehive Chamber”: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org
Tom Rush; Matt Nakoa: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $350 advance, $60 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 12/6
Vanessa Jones: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
The Masterstroke Queen Experience: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
The Lox: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 12/6 & Saturday 12/7
Portland Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $15 suggested donation. portlandcommunitychorus.org
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Tuesday 12/3-Monday 12/23
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 23, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Thursday 12/5-Sunday 12/22
“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Friday 12/6
“Another Evening at Dave’s Sauna”: 7 and 9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Friday 12/6-Sunday 12/22
“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
Through 12/8
Maine State Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $28-$88. porttix.com
Through 12/24
“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Monday 12/2
Rachel Slade author talk: “Making it in America,” 6 p.m., hybrid online and at UNE campus, Innovation Hall, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free. une.edu/events
Tuesday 12/3
David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Richard Cass author talk: “Elder Darrow” mystery series, 7 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Wednesday 12/4
Jeffrey Edward Post author talk: “Unearthed: The Smithsonian National Gem Collection,” 2 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary
Thursday 12/5
Lukcia Sullivan poet talk: “Talking to Myself,” 6 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com
Robin Foster author talk: “Grit and Ghosts: Following the Trail of Eight Tenacious Women across a Century,” 7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 E Elm St. yarmouthmehistory.org
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.