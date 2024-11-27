The Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will welcome photographer Noelle Argenti for another exhibit of “Photosbynoelle.” Noelle last exhibited at the library in 2022. The current exhibit runs Dec. 1-31.

Argenti lives in Watertown, Massachusetts, and, according to a news release, visits coastal Maine in all four seasons. She enjoys taking photos of beautiful spots in Ogunquit and York. She has also taken photos of other places she’s traveled to including California, Montana, Yellowstone National Park, Castle in the Clouds in New Hampshire, and Acadia National Park.

Argenti has also captured many sunsets in her own backyard. Although she enjoys taking pictures in her hometown, she is more inspired to take pictures of coastal Maine with its unique and diverse varied landscapes and visuals. “Coastal Maine has captured my heart forever,” wrote Argenti in the news release.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery Dec. 1-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. The exhibit will be available for viewing during regular hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs.

For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link