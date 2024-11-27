Writer Michael Perfetti’s Nov. 23 letter to the editor (“Republicans are the true party of identity politics”) was absolutely right in suggesting that Kamala Harris did not lose because of “identity politics.”

Sexism and racism were obviously factors, as well as lower-than-expected turnout of Democratic voters. “Identity politics” is applicable to white Christian Nationalists, home-grown Neo Nazis, remnants of the Klan and people who believe Fox News is news.

Peg Cruikshank

Scarborough

