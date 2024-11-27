The best part of Thanksgiving is the heaping side dish of memories that is always served alongside the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. The holiday isn’t just a gathering of the clan but also the resurrection of family ghosts and hallowed traditions.

Although many of their smiling faces are now gone, they will never be forgotten as long as our memories of them are passed on with love and respect to future generations. That’s what the holiday means to me.

Bob Roy
Elgin, Ill.

