For about a decade, around Thanksgiving, what is now the Maine Trust for Local News has published the Mainers To Be Thankful For issue.

This year, readers submitted over 50 people to consider for the annual feature. I’m sure many, if not all, deserve the nomination. But as I read the profiles of the 10 you see here, I found myself going back to one word: generous.

Each of the individuals highlighted has been generous with their time, generous in spirit or generous in sharing what they know. They inspire us with their drive to share the best parts of themselves with the world. And at a fractious time in our country’s history, they serve as a reminder of what’s possible if you give what you can to help others.

I feel much the same way about the journalists I’ve worked with the past two months as the new executive editor of the Maine Trust.

This hardworking group has welcomed me with smiles, and tips on where to eat, drink and hike. They are committed to a shared mission of informing their communities and shining a light in dark corners. They do this while working odd hours and asking questions of officials who often don’t want to answer. And if you asked me to name the most important part of my new job, it’s finding ways to support them.

So on that note, I’m writing today to launch the start of a year-end giving campaign for the Maine Trust. It’s been a tough stretch for local journalism and we face the same headwinds as many in our business. As we continue to forge a path to sustainability for local news in Maine, an important part of our future is asking for those who can help to help.

Advertisement

We are grateful to our subscribers for supporting our journalism. And if what you can do this holiday season is keep subscribing, please know how much we appreciate it. If you are in a position to give a little more this year, we would be thankful.

What we do here matters. If you’re reading this column, I probably don’t have to tell you that. And we want to keep doing it for many years to come. Your continued support makes that possible.

Happy Thanksgiving. And thank you for reading.

The Maine Trust for Local News publishes the local newspapers that have served Maine communities for decades. Funds from this donation campaign will directly support our news operations in Maine. Donate at pressherald.com/donate.

Copy the Story Link