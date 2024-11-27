Meet our 2024 Mainers To Be Thankful For

No matter how different our backgrounds or beliefs, as humans, we have a lot more in common than we don't. As Mainers, we have even more. This year alone, we collectively lived through a series of storms that brought widespread destruction to our state, felt the burden of rising food and housing costs, and together looked up at the sky to take in a total eclipse and the Northern Lights. Though a divisive presidential election kept our differences top of mind, some of us were able to put those aside to focus instead on helping neighbors in need. We asked you to tell us about these unsung heroes from your communities, who go above and beyond simply because they care. Among our selections for this year's Mainers To Be Thankful For are a teenage activist, a devoted caregiver and an innovative food pantry manager. They are people who help both friends and strangers, including asylum seekers and children in foster care. They've built community, forged connections and made our state a better place to live. Here are their stories.