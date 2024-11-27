GRAY – Margaret “Margo” Hirtle, 71, of Gray, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2024, at a local nursing home.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, from 4-6 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Margo’s complete obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

