EAST WATERBORO – Martha Lee (Williams) Cotsifas, 98, of East Waterboro, passed from this life peacefully on Nov. 6, 2024. She was preceded by her husband, John Cyrus Cotsifas, and daughter, Martha Jean Hill. Surviving to honor her memory are her children, John Richard Cotsifas and wife Joan of Saco, and William Dana Cotsifas and wife Susan of Mulberry, Fla.; six grandchildren, Steve, Sandy, Stephanie, Chris, Holly and Ben; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

﻿Martha, known to most as “Nana”, was born in Memphis, Tenn., one of five children. After marrying and living in Jacksonville, Florida, she began having children, and moved to Maine where she worked at General Dynamics for over a decade. ﻿

After her husband’s death, in 1988, she moved to Zephyrhills Hills, Fla., but still enjoyed her summers back in Maine at the family lake house with her family. In May 2024 she moved back to Maine,with her cat Angel, the place she always considered home, and her final resting place. ﻿

Martha will always be remembered for her quick wit, amazing cooking, and humor, but most of all for her secret ingredient she brought everywhere, her love. Martha has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held next summer.

