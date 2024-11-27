BRUNSWICK – Mary Hanks White, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Nov. 25, 2024. Born June 11, 1939, Mary was the beloved wife of Houghton “Hody” White, whom she met at Brunswick High School seventy years ago in November of 1954, when she was just 15 and he was 17. Their love story began then and blossomed into a 66-year marriage, full of shared adventures and accomplishments. Mary passed away in the home that she designed, in the same spot as the house she and Hody moved into after their honeymoon, at the end of Mere Point with views of Casco Bay.

Mary and Hody married in 1958 and soon began raising a family. Together, they welcomed four children: Lucy (1959), Mary (1960), Sean (1961), and Phinney (1966). What brought Mary the greatest joy in life was watching her children flourish. She took great pride in their individual successes – Lucy, an accomplished artist; Mary, a dedicated internist; Sean, a skilled anesthesiologist; and Phinney, an enterprising entrepreneur. Her role as their mother was the foundation of their achievements, as she raised them with love and devotion, with help from Hody.

A woman of many passions, Mary discovered art and antiques during Hody’s residency at Maine Medical Center. It was there she took a course in art appreciation, a decision that sparked a lifelong love affair with collecting.

Over the years, she built a remarkable collection of fine art and antiques, developing an encyclopedic knowledge of historical blue Staffordshire china. One particularly rare piece, a cup and saucer from the Hartford State House, was even featured in an esteemed Staffordshire collectors’ reference book by David and Linda Arman.

Mary played tennis with a group of her closest friends for over 50 years. She also shared a love of sailing with her family. The Whites spent many hours at the Mere Point Yacht Club, racing a succession of sailboats – Auk, Grampus, En Passant, Placebo, and Samaria. Mary took great delight in these family outings, celebrating victories with a post-race gathering at the Chuck Wagon restaurant. The children would sip Shirley Temples, while Mary would savor her whiskey sour and a Yard of Roast Beef, a tradition that became a cherished family memory.

Above all, Mary was known for her strength, her kindness, and her unwavering commitment to her family. She touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love, intellect, and joy.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Hody; their four children, Lucy, Mary, Sean, and Phinney White; as well as grandchildren Harrison, Delaney, and Lucy White, and siblings Elizabeth Leonard and Stephen Hanks. She was predeceased by siblings Nancy Laitala and John Michael Hanks, and by grandchildren Jack and Alexander White.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of CHANS and Hospice for their compassionate care and special thanks to Cora May Gray, Mary’s Home Health caregiver.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 Mckeen St., Brunswick.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Mary’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Coastal Humane Society.

