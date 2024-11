Hires, promotions, appointments

Premalatha Babu and Kelly Horsley have joined InterMed. Babu, a family medicine doctor, will work at InterMed’s Foden Road location in Portland, and Horsley will work in obstetrics at the Marginal Way office.

Emily Broadbent was hired as a senior account manager at Rinck Advertising, a woman-owned agency. Broadbent has over a decade of experience and is based out of Cape Elizabeth.