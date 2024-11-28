You probably drive by the small building at 513 Broadway frequently and never give it a thought. The Electrical Building in Mill Creek has its own interesting history, notably its origin as a project of the short-lived Civil Works Administration in 1934.

In early years, if a South Portland resident had a house fire, they were highly likely to lose everything due to the difficulty of communication and the delayed response time by firefighters. It was reportedly volunteer firefighter Philip S. Melcher, at Hose Company 2 on Pillsbury Street, who first raised the idea of creating a whistle fire alarm system in 1905. The city bought a hand-operated steam whistle around 1906 and the power company allowed it to be installed in their steam house in Knightville. In case of fire, someone would need to call the man on duty in the steam house who could sound the whistle there, alerting volunteer firefighters around the city that there was a fire. The whistle would send out a series of blasts, identifying where in the city the fire call was coming from.

The first electrical fire alarm system was installed in 1907. This first system, with 12 pull boxes installed around Ferry Village, was established by Volunteer Hose Company 1 on School Street. George H. Lowell did the work; he donated his labor to install the system that was purchased by the hose company. With the electrical system installed, all one had to do in case of fire was run outside to the nearest pull box, open the door and pull down the lever. An electrical signal would then go from that box to the city’s electrical department, where the number on the box was identified with either a punched ticker tape or a tapper that would strike a bell, striking out the number of the fire box. Each fire box had its own unique number and the volunteer firefighters had tappers installed in their homes. Firefighters (and many homeowners, too) had a little red book in which they could look up the number to determine the location of the call.

The first headquarters of the alarm system was on School Street. The cost of upkeep of the system proved to be more than Hose Company 1 could handle, however, so the city started contributing to the cost in 1908 and later took the system over in March of 1913. By 1914, the city moved the headquarters of the alarm system (now called “the electrical building” to the Knightville School, then moved it to a newly constructed building on O’Neil Street in early 1916, and to the Central Fire Station on Thomas Street in 1926.

During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt created a program to create jobs called the Civil Works Administration. The CWA began on Nov. 9, 1933, and there was a huge push to get people off welfare and into these CWA jobs. On its first payday on Nov. 23, 1933, there were 814,511 CWA workers on the payroll. By January 1934, there were more than 4 million. The projects undertaken were sponsored by the local, state and federal government and were on public land – building and/or improving roads/infrastructure and public buildings. The sponsor had to pay for the materials, but all labor was paid with CWA funding.

Although the CWA was short-lived, South Portland was quick to take advantage of the program. According to the city’s annual report, there were 258 residents of South Portland who were put to work through the relief program. Some of the projects undertaken included painting and doing repairs in all of our schools, digging drainage ditches, grading and surfacing sidewalks, construction and cleaning sewers, and more. According to the public works commissioner of South Portland at that time, Albert Waterman, the city contributed about $10,000 in total toward CWA projects to take advantage of about $100,000 in federal funding through that program.

One of those CWA projects was the construction of the fireproof Electrical Building on Broadway. A story in the Portland Press Herald on March 7, 1934, stated that “CWA workers Tuesday erected poles to carry wires from the new city electrical building to the Central Fire Station. According to present plans the laying of cement in the foundation of the new building probably will be started today.” There was an update in the Evening Express on March 14, “It is expected that the building, with the exception of the installation of the interior electrical apparatus, will be completed by the latter part of the month.”

The Electrical Building constructed by the CWA in 1934 was only a one-story structure – essentially the basement of the building that you see there today. According to South Portland’s 1934 annual report, the city spent about $1,800 on the project, but most of that was the cost of “new switchboards and electrical appliances.” Once the building was completed and now serving as the center of our fire alarm system, all electrical equipment was removed from the Central Fire Station on Thomas Street and they used the freed-up space for additional sleeping quarters for firefighters.

The CWA was ended on March 31, 1934, leaving many projects unfinished, so we were lucky to have our Electrical Building completed in the nick of time.

There were plans to add another story to the Electrical Building. It took two decades for that second phase to come to fruition. In 1952, the electrical department started indicating that it wanted to add that second story. In the 1952 report, they stated that “since 1934, the fire alarm circuits have increased 85% and the fire alarm batteries 60%.” Construction of the brick second story began in 1953, based on plans drawn up by Lester I. Beal; construction was completed in early 1954.

In more recent years, the Electrical Building has been used for a variety of purposes. In 2007, the historical society temporarily used it for storage while it was raising money to make its home in the Cushing’s Point House. In 2008, Lee Humiston began working on the building and opened his Maine Military Museum there. In recent years, the South Portland Land Trust has been using the building for office and storage space. There is now some talk of possibly turning the building into a nature center for the public, with its ideal location in the park and along the Greenbelt Walkway. Regardless of its future use, the building is still an attractive structure with an interesting connection to local and American history.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

