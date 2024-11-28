Last week I wrote about my shock at the reelection of Donald Trump. His bizarre cabinet nominations have provided ample fodder for an “I told you so” piece. Many more examples will follow, for sure, but let’s hold back for now. Let me focus on a happier topic: the ways music has helped me deal with the new reality.

My talented granddaughter Emma, a Bowdoin senior, and her friend Maeve, a junior at the University of Vermont, presented a wonderful hour of music at Thornton Oaks. The concert featured their melodic voices along with their skillful playing of fiddles, guitars and a flute. Their hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Crossing the Bar” prompted one resident to say to me later, “Thank you. I needed that.” Another said, “They give me hope for the future.” (NOTE: Go to YouTube and hear the rendition of “Crossing the Bar” by the Laudate Mennonite Ensemble to be truly inspired.)

Bowdoin College students put on an extraordinary rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” in Pickard Theater. Everything worked: the singing, the acting, the choreography, the costumes, the puppets and the set. It’s mind boggling to consider how so many Bowdoin students can find the time to participate in such an epic show while fulfilling all their other obligations. Oh, to possess the energy of youth!

Students at Brunswick High School continued the school’s long tradition of excellence in music and theater with their presentation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” at Crooker Theater. It’s heartwarming to know that so many BHS students choose to pool their immense talents to provide outstanding entertainment for our community. Now I have to read “Pride and Prejudice.”

We marveled at the talents of members of Bowdoin’s Department of Music who put on an extraordinary jazz concert. And we thoroughly enjoyed concerts by the Bowdoin College Concert Band and the Bowdoin Symphony Orchestra. All three of these musical performances packed the Studzinsky Recital Hall.

Tina and I have joined the Thornton Oaks Choir, although with some trepidation. We sang in school and college choirs long ago, but our voices aren’t what they used to be. That said, we’re pleased to be singing again and looking forward to the Christmas concert in December.

My stepson Ed gave me a great book for my birthday entitled, “Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah” by Charles King. Ed and I have similar reading tastes, so I know I’ll enjoy this book.

Tina inherited a baby grand piano from her family, and we decided to bring it to Thornton Oaks when we moved here in April. I’ve enjoyed trying to move from the ranks of beginner to (very low) intermediate. Some of the sounds are now halfway decent, and Tina is always supportive. By the way, my playing reminds Tina of her family gathering around the piano while her dad played and the family sang. And I’m reminded of my father who often played. And his mother (my grandmother) was a piano teacher, so maybe there’s a gene lurking somewhere.

In a piece I wrote for the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Lenten Meditation book, I ended my reflections on Psalm 50 with the words, “Indeed, the poets and musicians from around the world are the ones who can bring us closer to God and eternal truth.”

People of all political persuasions are surely relieved to take a break from the cacophonous campaign mania and endless fundraising appeals to reflect upon what is truly important. Music helps for some people. Or going on a long hike. Or reading a literary classic. Or birdwatching. Or having coffee with a friend. Or cheering on a favorite sports team. I’m reminded of the words of a song from “The Man of La Mancha,” one of my favorite Broadway musicals: “To Each His Dulcinea.” Whatever the case, we’ve earned it.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

