On Nov. 26, a few families and couples stroll on and off the L.L.Bean campus in downtown Freeport. The outdoors retailer launched Northern Lights — an extravagant display of string lights and fragrant pine trees on its sizable campus — last week, and is set to run holiday festivities until Dec. 29. Freeporters and visitors will have access to free activities such as tea towel screen printing, Bean boot lace workshops and opportunities for kids or pets come sit with Santa. The next big event on the horizon will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, with the Sparkle Celebration Parade of Lights.

