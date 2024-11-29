• Every unit includes a large private deck or patio with ocean views for the ultimate outdoor living space

• Only 10 units are available, ranging from 1,840 to 2,590± SF, all with high ceilings, abundant natural light and high-end appointments

• Climate-controlled storage units, garage parking wired for EV chargers, and smart home technologies

• Open house this Sunday, Dec. 1, from 12-2 p.m.

246 Eastern Promenade is a rare and exclusive 13-unit luxury condominium building set for completion in Spring 2026.

With a sleek, modern design that embraces the future, each unit offers views of Casco Bay from expansive windows and private outdoor spaces. High ceilings and an abundance of natural light create an airy, open atmosphere, and custom-designed interiors feature luxurious, high-end finishes.

Smart home features allow you to control everything with ease, and energy-efficient Pella windows and state-of-the-art HVAC systems ensure year-round comfort. The low-maintenance exterior is designed for effortless living, with garage parking, bike storage and private, climate-controlled storage units adding to the convenience.

Embrace the best of Portland right at your doorstep: Walk to award-winning restaurants, charming coffee shops and Portland’s historic Old Port, as well as the shoreline trail, tennis and pickleball courts, and kayak and boat launches. If you’re seeking an unparalleled living experience where modern luxury meets Portland’s artistic and cultural energy, 246 Eastern Promenade is your destination.

Pricing starts at $1,895,000. View floorplans and keep up to date on availability at 246easternprom.com, or contact the sales team – Harry McMann, Karen McMann, and Marie Flaherty – to tour the site and explore finishes in the on-site design showroom.

246 Eastern Promenade is listed by The Flaherty Group. Learn more at 246easternprom.com, email 246@tfre.com or call 207-221-8585 or 207-749-6688.

