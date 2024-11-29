FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

2. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

3. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

4. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

5. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

7. “Now or Never,” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

9. “The Grey Wolf,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10.”The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

4. “The Pull of The Stars,” by Emma Donoghue (Back Bay Books)

5. “Never Whistle at Night,” by Shane Hawk (Vintage)

6. “Babel,” by R F Kuang (Harper)

7. “The Best American Short Stories 2024,” by Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Mariner Books)

8. “Slow Horses,” by Mick Herron (Soho)

9. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

10. “The Housemaid is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

2. “Framed,” by John Grisham, Jim McCloskey

3. “What the Chicken Knows,” by Sy Montgomery

4. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson

5. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

6. “War,” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” by Ina Garten (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “Patriot,” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “What the Chicken Knows,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

Paperback

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

3. “Maine Stories,” by Lew-Ellyn Hughes (Maine Authors Pub)

4. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Harper)

5. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

6. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

7. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J Ledman (Next Step Publishing)

8. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2025 Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “The Power of Now,” by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library)

10. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Copy the Story Link