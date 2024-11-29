Another regular firearms season is over but depending on where you live or hunt, you still have a week or two for muzzleloader hunting. The days of popping in a clip and cycling a weather-proof cartridge into the breech are over, for now. Instead you must pour a carefully measured portion of powder down the barrel, push a bullet into the muzzle then drive it down with a ramrod, open the breech or pull back the hammer and insert a primer or cap. There are a few other differences to consider before heading afield with a front-end loader.

For starters, you only get one shot (usually). The muzzleloader fires a single projectile, then requires an involved reloading process before it can be fired again. That means hunters have to take their time and make sure the crosshairs are on target, which they should do regardless of weapon type; so it’s good practice.

Speaking of practice, it’s more important with muzzleloaders. Nobody should every assume their gun is “on” before taking it afield. If it’s new, it needs to be sighted in anyway. If not, always fire a few rounds on the range before the hunt. Maybe the sights or scope got bumped last year. Or maybe you’re using different loads than the previous owner. Muzzleloaders can be very fickle when it comes to different powder types and measures and different bullets. You won’t know how it handles your specific types until you punch some paper.

You may be frustrated, or pleasantly surprised with results. I’ve had muzzleloaders that were very difficult to zero in and took a fair bit of experimenting to find the right powder-load combination. Once I found that ideal load, I’ve had guns that were consistently accurate out to 200 yards. Powder pellets are much more convenient but loose powder tends to produce more consistency.

There are exceptions to the one-shot rule. For some reason, deer sometimes react differently to the sound of a shot and a miss. Rather than fleeing, they may take a few steps or even stand and look around, as if they’re thinking, “Hmm, what was that?” I’ve experienced it enough times that I always have a second round of powder, bullet and primer close at hand. And I use the sighting-in process for quick re-loading practice as well.

Temperature, or more precisely, change in temperature becomes a more important factor now. It’s colder outside. You’re taking your gun from a warm house or vehicle into the cold at the beginning of your hunt and back into a warm environment at the end. Sudden and dramatic change can cause condensation. Damp powder performs poorly, if at all.

Some hunters discharge their muzzleloader at the conclusion of every hunt, which is effective but unnecessary. I keep a soft case in my vehicle and the cold gun goes in a cold case. When I finally bring it inside (to be stored in a cooler area of the house like a garage or basement) it warms up slowly.

No, it’s not the same as firearms season. It’s colder, sometimes much colder, but there’s more likelihood of snow. There are fewer hunters out there, but also fewer deer. It takes more effort and attention to detail to manage a muzzleloader, but it also means another week or two in the woods and another chance to secure your winter food supply. Good luck!

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

