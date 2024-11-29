Lauren Labbe scored five goals to lead Brunswick to a 9-0 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Family Ice Center.

Brunswick also got two goals from Solveig Ledwick and one each from Natelie Perham and Lisi Palmer. Quinn McCormack had two assists, and Hensleigh Labonte stopped all six shots she faced.

