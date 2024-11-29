I was not surprised to read that Republicans “welcomed” a new House member by making it clear she is unwelcome.

Mike Johnson introduces the new administration with a mean-spirited declaration that Sarah McBride may not use the bathroom that corresponds to her sexual identity. After the struggles this woman has faced in making the decision to become a woman, and the struggles in winning a seat in the House, she is faced with such a petty battle. Who is the mature representative here, Mr. Johnson?

If Republicans don’t understand LGBTQ struggles, choices and decisions, they should educate themselves. Instead of intolerance, they might try greeting their new colleague with respect. Or does the GOP enjoy their legacy as the party of mean?

Julie Zimmerman

Topsham

