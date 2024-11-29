It made me very sad and angry to read the recent letter espousing the rejection of RFK Jr.’s nomination (“Sen. Collins should reject RFK Jr.’s nomination,” Nov. 20). The writer has obviously never read any of his books, with their hundreds of proven references.
All doctors today are nothing but legal drug pushers, which is not their fault. I have to laugh every time I pass by the many, and I do mean many, commercial buildings with signs for Maine Health. They have nothing to do with health. No healthy person goes to these businesses because they are healthy. I have always thought they should be called, what they truly are, which is: Maine Sick. Maybe then people would realize they are being taken advantage of by well meaning individuals, who really are trained only to push legal drugs on unsuspecting people.
Hopefully RFK Jr. can help to enlighten these misguided innocent patients.
Nikki Richio
Falmouth/Highland Beach
