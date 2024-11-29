Pavel Padakin scored 4:29 into overtime to give the Norfolk Admirals a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk’s Carson Golder put the Admirals ahead just 14 seconds into the game, and Marko Reifenberger made it 2-0 at 2:09. Maine’s Evan Vierling answered with a power-play goal at 7:29, then assisted on Christian Sarlo’s tying goal at 16:05.

Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis finished with 23 saves.

Copy the Story Link