Pavel Padakin scored 4:29 into overtime to give the Norfolk Admirals a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk’s Carson Golder put the Admirals ahead just 14 seconds into the game, and Marko Reifenberger made it 2-0 at 2:09. Maine’s Evan Vierling answered with a power-play goal at 7:29, then assisted on Christian Sarlo’s tying goal at 16:05.

Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis finished with 23 saves.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles