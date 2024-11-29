Gosselin, Richard T. 34, of Dayton, Saturday. Visit, Dec. 7, 10 to 11 a.m., Laurel Hill Chapel, Saco. Funeral follows, 11 a.m., then burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gosselin, Richard T. 34, of Dayton, Saturday. Visit, Dec. 7, 10 to 11 a.m., Laurel Hill Chapel, Saco. ...
Gosselin, Richard T. 34, of Dayton, Saturday. Visit, Dec. 7, 10 to 11 a.m., Laurel Hill Chapel, Saco. Funeral follows, 11 a.m., then burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.