Cape Elizabeth

Tue.  12/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

Thu.  12/5  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works

South Portland

Mon.  12/2  4 p.m.  Council/School Board Inauguration  SPHS

Mon.  12/2  5 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev.

Mon.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev.

Tue.  12/3  6:30 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Advertisement

Wed.  12/4  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  Housing Authority

Wed.  12/4  6:30 p.m.  Comp. Plan Committee  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  12/5  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing  Planning/Dev.

Thu.  12/5  6:30 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Zoom, Main Library

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Sentry Community, south portland maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles