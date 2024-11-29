Cape Elizabeth
Tue. 12/3 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
Thu. 12/5 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
South Portland
Mon. 12/2 4 p.m. Council/School Board Inauguration SPHS
Mon. 12/2 5 p.m. Public Arts Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev.
Mon. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev.
Tue. 12/3 6:30 p.m. City Council City Hall
Wed. 12/4 6 p.m. Housing Authority Housing Authority
Wed. 12/4 6:30 p.m. Comp. Plan Committee Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 12/5 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Planning/Dev.
Thu. 12/5 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Zoom, Main Library
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.