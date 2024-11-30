Humorist and radio host Robert Skoglund, also known as “The humble Farmer,” of St. George, died Saturday morning, his family shared on Facebook. He was 88.

Often called the Garrison Keillor of New England, Skoglund’s long career spanned radio, podcast and TV, and a regular column in the Press Herald.

Skoglund died peacefully at home at his farm in St. George, according to the post from his stepdaughter, Tamar Philbrook.

Skoglund’s jazz and commentary radio program “The humble Farmer,” which aired on Maine Public Radio from 1978 to 2007, featured his signature dry wit. He also produced a television show of the same name for public access stations and began releasing podcast episodes in 2013.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Philbrook and Alison van Zandbergen, and three granddaughters, Sydney and Madeline Philbrook and Avalaine Dries. He was devoted to his wife, Marsha van Zandbergen, whom he famously referred to as the “almost perfect woman,” Philbrook wrote.

“He was bigger than life,” Philbrook wrote. “He entertained many over the years from radio listeners to entertainment/speaking events to rants on Facebook. He was loved by many (and yes, knew just how to get under other people’s skin).”

Skoglund published two books of columns called “Chicken Poop for the Reader’s Soil.” He also played multiple instruments and spoke several languages.

