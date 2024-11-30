While the meaning is relatively clear when opponents suggest that Trump is a would-be fascist, it is bewildering to hear advocates for the MAGA side of arguments refer reflexively to the other side as “fascists and socialists.” As with most slogans, this is muddled thinking. To clarify things just a bit, let me offer the following:

Supreme nationalism, strict social, ethnic and racial rankings and elimination of opposition characterize fascism. Fascist movements advocate strict gender roles while denigrating democracy and all sorts of cultural liberalism. The fascist leader is an autocrat (dictator) who embodies these values and promotes propaganda that the nation is threatened by “aliens” both within and outside the nation’s borders. This fairly describes the president-elect’s controversial yet successful campaign.

Socialism, in the original conception, stands for social equality and governmental ownership and control (not ownership) of the means of production. However, “original” socialism is rarely seen and only in failed regimes. Far more common are social democracies: democratically elected governments that use a capitalist framework to produce a fair distribution of monetary and other benefits without stunting economic growth.

Socialism is committed to the principle that everyone should be able to seek satisfaction and happiness without facing politically enforced structural barriers. No one can be simultaneously a fascist and a socialist. On a personal note, I think the modern-era social democratic state is by far the better alternative for the United States. A new president with patience and perseverance will have to realize that alternative.

David Nyberg

Bath

