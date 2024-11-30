On Saturday, Nov. 16, at approximately 9:30 a.m., two young whitetail deer, between a year and a half to two years old, based on their slender neck, short antlers and slightly small build, were seen traveling together across Woodford Street at Fellows Street, headed in the direction of Caldwell towards Deering High School.

Unfortunately, the pair traveled so quickly, that I had no time for a cell phone photo.

They did not appear to take any notice of the light morning traffic, which slowed to let them pass and two drivers seemed to sit and crane their necks, watching the retreating pair as they journeyed on.

A year earlier, in approximately the same spot, three wild turkeys, two hens and a tom, crossed Woodford Street in the opposite direction of the deer and traveled up Fellows towards Brighton. The tom made a very pronounced display when my neighbor dared to approach a little too close to suit the jealous tom.

Also, I believe the large, odd-looking “dog” I saw some weeks ago at a good distance from my front porch, may have also been a juvenile deer. It did not seem to move in a canine fashion but I gave it no thought till Saturday morning last.

Make of it all what you will.

Richard Rust

Portland

