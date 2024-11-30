Portland’s vote to divest from Israel’s products is one of the reasons I miss the city. It always acts on the side of what is right. The atrocities committed by apartheid Israel on Palestinians in Gaza is wrong. The government allowing the IDF to abuse, illegally arrest and torture the Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is also wrong. The armed Israeli settlers stealing Palestinian land by bulldozing their houses, cutting down and burning their ancient olive trees and sometimes killing farmers is wrong.

There may be 100 rabbis who are calling for a boycott of Portland because of the divestment, but there are probably 500 rabbis or more who agree with the divestment. I have seen many at the protests I’ve been to in D.C. and New York. I see one every Friday in Philadelphia at our protest called “Fridays with Fetterman,” where we are asking our senator to vote for a cease fire and arms embargo to apartheid Israel.

I encourage Portland to keep doing what is right. I will continue to visit the beautiful, safe and welcoming city of Portland.

Lynne Medley

Philadelphia, Pa.

