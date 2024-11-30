Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored 30 points, and Darius Bazley added 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Delaware Blue Coats held on for a 118-110 win Saturday night against the Maine Celtics in an NBA G League game at Wilmington, Delaware.

JD Davison led Maine with 34 points and eight assists. Tristan Enaruna scored 21 points off the bench.

