A man accused of shooting and killing a domestic dog on a North Yarmouth trail Friday morning and then fleeing the scene turned himself in and is facing charges, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Troy Hall, 51, of Windham, turned himself in to the Windham Police Department Saturday morning. He was charged with one count of shooting a domestic animal, and may face more charges, said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Three people were walking with their dogs on a marked trail in the Knight’s Pond Preserve in North Yarmouth around 11 a.m. Friday when someone shot one of the dogs, which had wandered a few yards ahead of the group, Latti said in a statement Friday evening.

At the time, witnesses described the shooter as having dark hair and scruffy facial hair and wearing an orange vest and hat with camouflage pants.

The dog’s owners had a brief interaction with the shooter before he fled the scene. A man matching the shooter’s description was seen leaving the area in a dark, full-sized pickup truck, Latti said

Maine Operation Game Thief offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest. Officials asked neighbors to share security footage near Henry Road and Edna Lane. Wardens were following up on multiple leads from the public when Hall turned himself in, Latti said.

People walking their dogs at Knight’s Pond Preserve Saturday morning said the incident makes them worry about being in the woods during hunting season.

Knight’s Pond Preserve is a 212-acre parcel in North Yarmouth and Cumberland that allows hunting and other recreational uses. The last day of rifle hunting season for deer in Maine was Saturday.

Signs posted at the preserve advise hikers and hunters to wear blaze orange in October and November.

Cindy Pepper, of Blue Hill, was walking with her small dog Greta in the preserve Saturday.

“I always put orange on (Greta), because you have to, they look like animals in the woods, she looks like a squirrel,” Pepper said.

Maryann Nowak, of Gray, frequents the Cumberland side of the trail but only walks a short way to the water.

“I’ve never seen hunters (at the preserve),” Nowak said.

Nowak said she didn’t think to dress her daughter’s dog, Moose, in orange before heading out to the trail with her.

“It didn’t even occur to me,” she said.

After learning about the incident, Nowak said she worries about Moose in the woods and will take precautions in the future.

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso called the shooting “heinous and inexcusable” in a release Friday.

“The incomprehensible and appalling act of one individual tarnishes the reputation of all of Maine’s 230,000 hunters,” she said.

The Warden Service is still investigating the shooting, Latti said.

