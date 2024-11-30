Police officers in Westbrook shot and killed a man whom they said was resisting arrest early Saturday morning.

Westbrook police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 36 Arlington Ave. at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police Chief Sean Lally said in a news release. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a woman was inside the house and her son was hurting her.

Lally said that when officers encountered the suspect, Ryan Nichols, 34, of Westbrook – who had an active felony warrant for assault – he “resisted and assaulted the officers.” Lally did not say whether any officers were injured.

Nichols then fled to a neighboring house, where police tried use nonlethal weapons to subdue him, Lally said. However, Nichols “armed himself with a metal object,” the release said, and advanced on the officers while ignoring their orders to stop.

Two officers, Sgt. Brian Grasser and officer Maxwell Sawyer, then shot Nichols. First responders performed first aid on Nichols, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating, with assistance from Maine State Police. Both officers were placed on administrative leave, per department protocol, Lally said.

