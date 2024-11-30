Biddeford’s Brady Fleurent scored in the first period, then set up the go-ahead power-play goal by Carson Golder as the Norfolk Admirals capped a 3-0 homestand against the Maine Mariners with a 4-1 win Saturday night in an ECHL game in Norfolk, Virginia.

Jacob Hudson got Maine’s only goal, midway through the first period. Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis made 19 saves.

