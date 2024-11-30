SANFORD – On Nov. 19, 2024, Katherine “Kathy” Spinney, 71, formerly of Sanford and Summerfield, Fla., ended her journey here with us peacefully and comfortably after a long battle with Lewy body dementia.

Born on Jan. 25, 1953 in Dover, N.H. She grew up in Milton Mills, N.H. and attended schools in Milton. She met the love of her life, Harry, and they married soon after. They spent much of their life in Sanford, and Summerfield, Fla., before living in York Harbor. The pair spent 53 years together and their love was ALWAYS at the center of it. Kathy was known for her unwavering commitment to being Harry’s sole caregiver for many years as he bravely battled Alzheimer’s disease. She was more than devoted to him as a wife and best friend.

Kathy was a wonderful mother and nana, a loyal and loving sister, and an incredible friend. She was also the BEST boss many ever had at Cabletron Systems. She worked many different types of jobs later in life and touched so many at every one of them.

She is survived by her dedicated and most loving husband, Harry, who we ask that no one mentions her passing, please, as he won’t understand and be devastatingly heartbroken; her only daughter, Sherri and her husband Gary; her only and favorite son, Matt Spinney, and his partner Gin and her “granddogter” Eggroll; her beloved grandchildren Kaitlyn Goodwin and Dylan Goodwin and his partner Jenny as well as her honorary great-grandson, Elijah; her brother, Mike Lauze and his wife Bonnie, brother, Dennis Lauze and his wife Brenda, brother, Brian Lauze, sister, Carol Hamilton and her husband Michael, sister, Corrine Dye; her sister-in-law, Ada, her brother-in-law, Michael Spinney and his wife Patricia, her sister-in-law, Pauline and her husband Roland Doiron; as well as 23 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a handful of great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, all of whom were deeply loved by her.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Myra Lauze; her sister, Louise Robidas; her mother and father-in-law, Mike and Blanche Spinney; her brothers-in-law Patrick Spinney and John Spinney; and a nephew, Mike Lauze.

Kathy was predeceased by a special friend, Donna Feeney.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Compassus Hospice care Sentry Hill at York Harbor. They gave her phenomenal care and love throughout her entire time with them and they became family. We can never thank them enough. They made sure she had grace and dignity and all that she deserved. We are forever grateful. Thank you to everyone that ever loved her.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will take place with visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Funeral Home in Springvale. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Black Funeral Home, followed by a ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery in Springvale at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a tree or make donations to any Lewy Body Dementia or equal rights causes.

