Emma White scored twice and added an assist as Yarmouth/Freeport (1-0-1) skated to a 3-3 tie against Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth (0-1-2) in a girls’ hockey game Saturday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Leski Langevin, Gabrielle Langelier and Adalyn Martin scored for the Edward Little co-op, and Paige Fecteau made 26 saves.

Erica O’Conner got the other goal for Yarmouth/Freeport. Lexi Wiles turned away 10 shots.

