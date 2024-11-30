Emma White scored twice and added an assist as Yarmouth/Freeport (1-0-1) skated to a 3-3 tie against Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth (0-1-2) in a girls’ hockey game Saturday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.
Leski Langevin, Gabrielle Langelier and Adalyn Martin scored for the Edward Little co-op, and Paige Fecteau made 26 saves.
Erica O’Conner got the other goal for Yarmouth/Freeport. Lexi Wiles turned away 10 shots.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.