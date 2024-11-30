Among the letters that have poured into the Press Herald Toy Fund in recent weeks asking for help are stories of proud parents and brave children coping with all kinds of challenges.

“I’m a mother of two: my sweet daughter, who is 4, and my strong and loving son, who is 11,” one woman wrote.

“(My daughter) was diagnosed with a developmental delay. I had noticed signs in some areas, but she is also very smart. However, the delay has affected her speech and social skills, so I decided to stay at home until she could express herself to a level I was comfortable with before sending her to school.

“Because of my decision to stay home, we struggled financially and nearly lost our home. However, with God’s help and the grace of others, we were able to keep it. (My daughter) started school this September, and her brother has been an amazing big brother, focusing on his education.

“I’m seeing the light return to his eyes, which gives me hope.”

Another woman wrote about her 14-year-old daughter and about wanting to bring her some joy at the holidays.

“I am a self-employed single mom trying to pay bills and stay housed. (My daughter) has been struggling with mental health, which makes going to school a challenge. This affects my ability to work.

“She is a great, kind, loving kiddo and I would hate to not provide some gifts at Christmas. Thank you so much.”

The two families are among hundreds who will receive new toys and books in the coming weeks. The gifts are purchased with donations from readers, continuing a tradition that began 75 years ago and has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of Maine children.

The Toy Fund has experienced an unexpected spike in applications for help this year and, with increased prices for toys and books, is in need of support more than ever.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In loving memory of Carolyn B. and Robert P. Snyder Bob Snyder $105.52

Wayne Gaynor $52.91

Anonymous $100

Santa – Anonymous $52.91

Merry Christmas from Ladybug, Charlie and Marley – Anonymous $105.52

In memory of my parents, Robert and Norma Foster – Dottie Kelleher $100

Elizabeth Goldsmith $30

From Grand Kids, Merry Christmas – Kelli Curtis, Eliza Wright, Nicholas Ham, in memory of GG, Phylliss Corcoron and Uncle Milo Cummings – Catherine Wright $125

In memory of Stanley F. Sampson Jr. – Ardean Pike & Stacey Steeves $100

Francis Fay $200

In celebration of Kris Gamage in honor of his birthday – Sara Tremblay $50

Happy holidays to all the Maine kids and their families – Karen and Margo, Karen Beaudoin $105.52

In memory of my brother Robert Lewis Howard Jr. – Susan Howard $105.53

In memory of Gene Miner. Westbrook Housing Sunshine Committee – Michelle York $52.91

For Bandi, AJ, Charlie – Louise Foote, Marie Sullivan $100

Craig & Gail Kinney $100

Anonymous $100

YEAR TO DATE: $4,638.82

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

