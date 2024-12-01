Pandora LaCasse in her Portland studio, where she creates and maintains the winter light forms seen throughout Portland and other towns. This holiday season marks 25 years that LaCasse has been installing the lights in public places. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
Pandora LaCasse unhooks one of her lighting sculptures from the ceiling in the basement of Maine College of Art in downtown Portland, where they’re stored when not in use. These lights will be moved to Lincoln Park. For 25 years, LaCasse has been making Portland glow in the winter. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
In her Portland studio, LaCasse snips lights off a form to replace them with new lights. LaCasse says she typically has to repair and maintain the forms every three years because they’ve been exposed to the winter elements. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse unhooks one of her lighting sculptures from the ceiling. In 1999, when Portland Downtown hired her to make a holiday installation in Tommy’s Park, she was working with metal, wire and Plexiglass, but did not incorporate lights til later. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse carries one of her many lighting sculptures from the basement of Maine College of Art to the truck to transport it to Lincoln Park. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse and Richmond Wiegman, lead light installer for Blingle, a relatively new lighting company, load the sculptures into a freight elevator. For the first time, the artist has delegated the task of wrapping trees and hanging sculptures to an outside crew. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse carries a light sculpture to Richmond Wiegman, lead light installer for Blingle. In previous years, family members, friends and volunteers helped her install the light sculptures. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse’s truck has an appropriate vanity plate. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse and Alex Quataert, owner of Blingle, carry one of LaCasse’s sculptures to a moving truck. This year, Blingle is hanging her lights. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Alex Quataert says he is learning from LaCasse’s perspective as an artist and attention to detail. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Quataert and LaCasse stage lighting sculptures in Lincoln Park. For 25 years, LaCasse’s lighting displays have been setting downtown aglow. Now she’s taking steps to guarantee that the tradition continues. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse surveys a tree while Quataert stages a sculpture. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Richmond Wiegman operates a boom lift to install LaCasse’s creations in a tree in Lincoln Park. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald
Trees are decorated with lights at Congress Square Park. The annual lighting display is now in its 25th year. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Pedestrians wait to cross Congress Street on Nov. 25. From November to March, the light displays brighten the city. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Trees are decorated with lights at Congress Square Park.Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Trees at Longfellow Square in Portland are reflected in a passing bus on Congress Street. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Trees at Longfellow Square are reflected in the window of a restaurant on State Street. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
People walk through Longfellow Square on Nov. 25. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
LaCasse works with lights on a form in her Portland studio. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald