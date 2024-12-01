Let’s stop second-guessing how campaigns were run. We knowingly chose a criminal, campaigning for immunity and seeking to benefit the “rich as hell,” whether we “like it or not.”

A vengeful Donald Trump and his disgracefully inept sycophants chose a devil’s bargain with Vladimir Putin and CEOs, with Putin smugly speaking of a “new world order” and already reminding Trump of his “debt” for this election.

Choosing to assume Hitler would fade into obscurity was Germany’s downfall. Hitler demonized the press and democratic institutions, labeling his adversaries “internal enemies,” threatening to use the military against them, and recruiting militias similar to those Trump told to “stand by.” Hitler scapegoated minorities that “Poisoned the blood of the country.” While Trump hasn’t expressed an intent to exterminate an entire people (just deport), it’s doubtful he’d block Putin’s destructive course.

Every century has endured economic restructuring. Currently, globalization, patterns of trade and the IT revolution have a worldwide impact. Biden’s massive infrastructure investment (which Trump only promised) helped some. Today, even the most conservative economists will state the U.S. leads in economic growth and investment. Only Japan has slightly lower inflation and unemployment. That will change with Trump’s mass deportations, tariffs and deregulations. Hitler made empty economic promises, too.

Is our only hope that remorse is coming, or is there a path forward together? Giving ourselves permission to say, “I believed – until I didn’t” is an act of courage. The freedoms, rights, opportunities and alliances America’s past generations fought for depend on that choice.

Jeniferlee Tucker

Topsham

