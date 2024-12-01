A recent lead article (“In a region known for quaint downtowns, a community without one builds from scratch,” Nov. 17) was more of an advertisement for The Downs than news.
Oak Hill has had the town administration building, the library, the high school, the middle school and other town offices. Many Scarborough residents do not want the town center at this location. It is geographically inconvenient, and would exacerbate traffic, which is already a problem.
Does the Press Herald really inject itself to support one side of a major decision affecting all town residents?
John Scully
Falmouth
