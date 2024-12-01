FALMOUTH – Encouragement and Love In Action.

Bethel Darlene Harris, who went by “Darlene”, passed away on Oct. 23, 2024, comfortably in her home at Ocean View, Falmouth.

She was, in her words “content, comfortable and at peace”, comforted by her wonderful caregivers, her loving family, friends and hospice team who were with her.

Darlene’s impact on the world spanned from California to Maine and touched so many lives with her positivity, encouragement and daily commitment to connection and friendship. She believed in the value and dignity of all people and these values extended throughout her life.

Darlene’s broad and accomplished skill sets for caring, organizing, communicating and friendly professionalism made her an extremely highly valued team member, employee, club leader, teacher and parent by all who had the privilege to know her as her colleague, neighbor, friend, student, boss or family member. She was awarded much appreciation and admiration for her personable nature, responsible and efficient business knowledge and friendly leadership skills that supported, encouraged and inspired those around her with humor and lightness.

Darlene spent her youth growing up in the charming, small, Northern California town of Redding. There she met Robert Harris “Bob” when they were in the 4th grade. Bob would be her close friend and companion throughout childhood, eventually becoming her husband in 1954. Bob and Darlene were truly childhood sweethearts and they both were proud of that and their 63 years of marriage.

Bob and Darlene built their home, established their family and settled into the Cambrian Park neighborhood among the fruit orchards at the edge of San Jose, Calif., against the beautiful Los Gatos foothills. They raised their daughter Beth and their son Todd there and remained in their beloved home and neighborhood until after Bob’s passing in 2017. In their later years, Bob and Darlene enjoyed extensive world travel and they loved exploring different cultures and beautiful destinations.

After Bob’s passing, Darlene moved out to Maine to be closer to her daughter and to live at The Lodge at OceanView, Falmouth. She quickly became a beloved member of the OceanView community. Her caring, optimistic and loving nature will be greatly missed. She indeed made many dear friends at Ocean View who have become like family.

Despite a considerable car accident injury in her young life and mobility and pain challenges in all the years following, Darlene retained a sense of courage and quiet determination that was inspiring and which enabled her to lead a full and active life for the remainder of her days.

Darlene cherished her family and held them close in love for her whole life. Her four grandsons were a great joy and all loved her deeply.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents Iris A. (Crumbaker) Teague and Howard D. Clark; her husband of 63 years, Robert Marshall Harris; and brother, Larry H. Clark.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Beth Ellen Harris Pervier, and her husband Roderick Pervier of Pownal, her son, Todd Marshall Harris, and his wife Lisa Harris of Los Gatos, Calif.; her grandsons Barrett Clark Hess, and his wife Marcella Marino of Austin, Texas, Nolan Marshall Harris, of Los Gatos, Calif., Holden Robert Hess, and Kara Gillenwater of Pownal, and Aiden Harris, of San Luis Obisbo, Calif.

There will be a local celebration of life on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. at OceanView, 20 Blueberry Lane, Falmouth.

In the spring, a celebration of life where her ashes will be inurned next to her husband Bob at Los Gatos Cemetery, Los Gatos, Calif. Date and time details will be forthcoming.

For more information, please contact Beth Harris Pervier at 207-409-4159.

Darlene Harris was so loved and admired for her life of love, encouragement and inspiration. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many dear friends from California to Maine and all those whom her love and light has touched. The world was so fortunate to have had her here.

