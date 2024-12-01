SCARBOROUGH – Constance “Connie” (Atherton) Martin, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2024, in Saco with family by her side. She was born on July 26, 1938, at Mercy Hospital in Portland, daughter of the late Arthur Jr. and Helen (Lehan) Atherton.

Connie devoted her life to her family and loved ones. She was a proud graduate of Deering High School class of 1956 where she was active in clubs and sports. Connie was a class officer during her sophomore and senior year. Deering’s Dean of Women, Principal and faculty awarded Connie the ‘Good Citizenship Award.’ Some of her extra-curricular activities included the D-Club, Tri-Hi-Y Club, Allied Youth, Student Council, Future Teachers of America, and Drama Club. She played field hockey, basketball, swimming, and was captain of the cheerleading team during her senior year.

Connie met her soul mate and husband “Bo” at the University of Maine Orono and graduated with a degree in education in 1960. While at school, she was a cheerleader, honored to be a part of “All Maine Woman,” and the Chi Omega Sorority. Throughout her life she was very active with her sorority sisters and helped plan many sorority gatherings, high school, and college class reunions across the state of Maine.

After graduation, Connie taught 1st grade. She lived a life of community service volunteering for the Portland and Scarborough public schools, serving as PTA President, Girl Scout Troop Leader and on the Board of Directors of the Kennebec Girls Scout Council. She was a founding member of the Cumberland County Child Abuse and Neglect Council, on the education council of Sacred Heart Church, a CASA volunteer, and served as president and secretary of the Scarborough Public Library. Connie also served on the board of directors at the Kaler Vaill Home and was a member of the Junior League of Portland.

Connie spent all her summers at her beloved Higgins Beach. She and Bo moved their family year-round to Higgins in 1978. She was an active member of the Higgins Beach Association and supported the association, leading and managing several events including creating the 4th of July celebration which continues today. As an entrepreneur, Connie co-founded Scarborough Floral Originals and a children’s clothing and furniture business, “By Nonni”.

Connie’s passion for art and nature was passed on to her by her father. She was an artist with a paint brush, her gardens, and sewing machine. Her eye for beauty created masterpieces in so many ways with simple elegance, grace, and ease.

As a mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, Connie deeply loved, nurtured, and protected her family and loved ones. A selfless soul, she touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her. She lived a life full of love, passion, and beauty.

Connie will be deeply missed but remembered always with love and pride.

Connie was predeceased by her husband of almost 40 years, Alphege “Bo” Martin; brother, Arthur III; and son, Thomas Martin.

She is survived by her three daughters, Andree Martin and her partner Vicki Griffin, Joelle Martin and her husband Donald Brezinski, Corrie Martin and her husband Matthias Gattwinkel; granddaughter, Addison Brezinski and several extended family members.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the care teams at Gentiva Hospice, and The Landing at Saco Bay for their excellent care of Connie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Connie’s birthday, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Higgins Beach Association Clubhouse, 49 Greenwood Ave., Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Connie’s memorial page, or to leave a condolence, please visit, http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be sent in Connie’s memory to the

Gentiva Hospice Foundation: http://www.gentivahs.com/about/donate

or the

Alzheimer’s Association: http://www.alz.org.

Copy the Story Link