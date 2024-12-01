GORHAM – Dorothy Mottershead, 78, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2024 at The Grande at South Portland.

She was born July 6, 1946 in Biddeford, the daughter of Paul and Jeanne Boisvert. Dorothy lived an active life enjoying activities such as tennis, boating, motorcycling, snowmobiling and other outdoor activities. Dorothy was also known for her artistic and craft skills, such as oil and water-based painting, as well as clothing and costume design and construction. Dorothy’s cooking and baking skills were top notch, and every holiday meal ended with an unforgettable apple pie or rum cake.

In the early years, Dorothy completed Coast Guard courses and was responsible for navigating the family boats on countless fishing and pleasure trips, long before GPS navigation was available.

Dorothy spent many years working in conjunction with her late husband Joseph’s building company as a drafter. Dorothy would design both residential and commercial buildings, interior design and floorplans. Several examples of Dorothy’s designs exist today in the Greater Portland and Gorham areas.

Dorothy was known by all as a kind, loving and accommodating person. She welcomed friends and family and always wanted guests to feel comfortable and never to leave hungry.

She is survived by her sisters Priscilla Curro, Joan Rogers; her daughter, Karen Watson of Dover, Mass., her son, Barry Mottershead of Guyton, Ga.; and grandchildren Isabel Watson, Ian Watson and Aiden Mottershead.

She was predeceased by her late husband, Joseph H. Mottershead Jr.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland, on Sunday Dec. 8, at 1 p.m.

