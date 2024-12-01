FALMOUTH – Belle passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2024, after a full 94 years. She had been living in Gorham House nursing care at the time of her death.

“Belle” was born in Portland, the youngest of six, raised by her mother Lura Nurse. She married the love of her life, Keith, soon after high school. Together they ran Dodge the Florist where Belle was very proud of her role as Bridal Consultant. They lovingly raised two daughters, Gail and Louanne. After Keith’s death and her retirement from the florist shop in 1992, Belle bravely launched a new career as a bus tour guide. The consummate hostess, she thoroughly enjoyed her new role.

Belle was a skilled knitter and loved fishing trips to Moosehead Lake, decorating for Christmas and hosting family gatherings. Belle was active in community groups including Stevens Avenue Congregational Church Sunday school and Youth Fellowship, Girl Scouts, Woodfords Club, Eastern Star and Altrusa.

In her later years, Belle was fortunate to find companionship with Al White, and after his death, Leo Grenon, who survives. She enjoyed winters in Florida with each of them, returning to her beloved camp on Highland Lake every summer.

Belle was predeceased by her five siblings; husband, Keith; and son-in-law, Rolf Diamon.

Belle is survived by her daughters Gail Diamon and Louanne Dodge (Prudence); grandsons Nick Diamon (Courtney) and Josh Diamon (Ashlee); and five great-grandchildren, Grady, Hayes, Tatum, Faye and Freya. Also surviving are her loyal sister-in-law, Jean Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 6, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

