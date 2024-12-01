Dodge, L. Isabelle (Nurse) 94, of Falmouth, Nov. 27, in Gorham. Visit 10-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Dec. 6, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland
Dodge, L. Isabelle (Nurse) 94, of Falmouth, Nov. 27, in Gorham. Visit 10-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Dec. 6, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland
