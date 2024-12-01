GREENWICH, Conn. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter A. Sokoloski, Sr., who left us peacefully on Oct. 23, 2024, in Greenwich, Conn., at the age of 92. Walter, also known as “Sok” from his career as an Air Force pilot, was a beloved father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Walter was born in South Portland on Sept. 19, 1932. While at South Portland High School, as part of the Red Riots football team, he was named All-State running back.

Walter went on to pursue his passion for flying airplanes. He piloted more than 100 combat missions during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Both in and out of the military, Walter was known for his wily sense of humor, passion for astronomy, and love of classical music.

Walter is survived by his son, Walter A. Sokoloski, Jr., his daughter, Mary (Amy) Sokoloski Duty; and his two granddaughters, Emma Duty and Charlotte Duty.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary L. Sokoloski.

A private family service took place in South Portland, Walter’s final resting place, on Nov. 23. He will forever be in our hearts.

