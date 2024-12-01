GREENWICH, Conn. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter A. Sokoloski, Sr., who left us peacefully on Oct. 23, 2024, in Greenwich, Conn., at the age of 92. Walter, also known as “Sok” from his career as an Air Force pilot, was a beloved father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Walter was born in South Portland on Sept. 19, 1932. While at South Portland High School, as part of the Red Riots football team, he was named All-State running back.
Walter went on to pursue his passion for flying airplanes. He piloted more than 100 combat missions during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Both in and out of the military, Walter was known for his wily sense of humor, passion for astronomy, and love of classical music.
Walter is survived by his son, Walter A. Sokoloski, Jr., his daughter, Mary (Amy) Sokoloski Duty; and his two granddaughters, Emma Duty and Charlotte Duty.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary L. Sokoloski.
A private family service took place in South Portland, Walter’s final resting place, on Nov. 23. He will forever be in our hearts.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.