Sokoloski Sr., Walter A. 92, in Greenwich, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024. Private service was Nov. 23, in South Portland
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Sokoloski Sr., Walter A. 92, in Greenwich, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024. Private service was Nov. 23, in South Portland ...
Sokoloski Sr., Walter A. 92, in Greenwich, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024. Private service was Nov. 23, in South Portland
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.